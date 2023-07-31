The logo for Country Garden Holdings Co. at the company’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China property developer Country Garden expects to post loss due to fall in profit margin, higher impairment provisions

  • Country Garden says expected net loss mainly due to decrease in gross profit margin and the increase in provision for impairment in property projects
  • The developer says it is actively considering various countermeasures to ensure the security of cash flow, even as bond prices remain under pressure

Yulu Ao
Updated: 11:21am, 31 Jul, 2023

