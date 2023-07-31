Embattled Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings is actively taking steps to restructure its debt. Photo: Shutterstock
China property crisis: Shimao Group slumps 67 per cent as trading resumes after 16-month suspension

  • Shimao Group’s shares closed 65.6 per cent lower, erasing just over HK$11 billion (US$1.4 billion) in market value
  • The company reported overdue results for 2021 and 2022, with losses totalling 48.7 billion yuan (US$6.8 billion) for the two years

Yulu Ao
Updated: 5:41pm, 31 Jul, 2023

