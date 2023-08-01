An aerial view of Shenzhen, where the local government has relaxed property rules. Photo: Martin Chan
In a first, Hong Kong residents can co-own a home in Shenzhen with family members as China’s tech hub eases rules
- Eligible Shenzhen hukou holders can apply for subsidised flats under a 50:50 ownership scheme with the government
- Households with three or fewer members can apply for a 65 sq metre (700 sq ft) unit, while those with four or more members can apply for a 85 sq metre unit
