An aerial view of Shenzhen, where the local government has relaxed property rules. Photo: Martin Chan
In a first, Hong Kong residents can co-own a home in Shenzhen with family members as China’s tech hub eases rules

  • Eligible Shenzhen hukou holders can apply for subsidised flats under a 50:50 ownership scheme with the government
  • Households with three or fewer members can apply for a 65 sq metre (700 sq ft) unit, while those with four or more members can apply for a 85 sq metre unit

Yulu Ao and Julia Zhong

Updated: 6:40pm, 1 Aug, 2023

