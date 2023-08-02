Shenzhen-based BYD, the world’s largest EV builder, delivered 262,161 units in July, up 3.6 per cent from a month earlier. It broke the monthly sales record for a third straight month. Photo: Xinhua
China electric cars: BYD, Li Auto and Nio smash monthly sales records again as demand surge continues
- The strong sales are likely to offer the slowing national economy a much-needed boost
- ‘Chinese drivers that played wait-and-see in the first half of this year have made their purchase decisions,’ said Eric Han, an analyst in Shanghai
