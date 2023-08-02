The logo for Country Garden Holdings is seen at the company’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai on July 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Hang Seng Index laggard Country Garden Services surges 20 per cent, regains US$574 million in value on buy-back plan
- The property-management unit of Country Garden Holdings said it will buy back up to 337.3 million shares
- The stock was until Wednesday the year’s worst performer on the Hang Seng Index
The logo for Country Garden Holdings is seen at the company’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai on July 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg