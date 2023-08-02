The logo for Country Garden Holdings is seen at the company’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai on July 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The logo for Country Garden Holdings is seen at the company’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai on July 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hang Seng Index laggard Country Garden Services surges 20 per cent, regains US$574 million in value on buy-back plan

  • The property-management unit of Country Garden Holdings said it will buy back up to 337.3 million shares
  • The stock was until Wednesday the year’s worst performer on the Hang Seng Index

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:51am, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo for Country Garden Holdings is seen at the company’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai on July 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The logo for Country Garden Holdings is seen at the company’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai on July 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE