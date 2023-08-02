SF Holding, China’s biggest parcel delivery firm by market value, plans to conduct an overseas offering of up to 540 million shares in Hong Kong. The company’s board unanimously approved the plan to sell shares in the city on Tuesday, and the flotation is still pending shareholder approval, SF said in a statement to the Shenzhen exchange on Wednesday. The size of the offering will be no more than 10 per cent of the company’s post-issuance outstanding shares, and the sale will be conducted within 18 months of the approval by shareholders, according to the statement. Based on SF’s current 4.89 billion outstanding shares, the Hong Kong sale will be capped at 540 million shares, according to a calculation by the Post. The company could raise 24 billion yuan (US$3.3 billion) if the stock is priced at a 10 per cent discount to the closing price of its Shenzhen-listed stock on Tuesday. SF’s Hong Kong offering adds to evidence that the worst may be over for the regulatory crackdown on China’s Big Tech companies, as the nation’s courier industry is heavily dependent on e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba Group Holdings’ Taobao. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. Beijing has pivoted to a supportive stance on the big tech companies by acknowledging their contribution to economic growth and innovation. The nation’s top planning body laid out a 28-point notice on Tuesday to underpin the private sector, including boosting credit support and encouraging entrepreneurs to invest in strategically important industries. SF’s Hong Kong offering aims to “promote the company’s internationalisation strategy, build up its capital platform, boost the company’s international branding image and enhance competitiveness”, the company said in the statement. Indonesian courier company J&T Express seeks Hong Kong listing The courier said it is now in talks with intermediary organisations about the stock sale, but did not give more specifics. SF’s shares dropped 2.3 per cent to 48.65 yuan on Wednesday in Shenzhen, extending a decline this year to 16 per cent. The stock has underperformed the benchmark CSI 300 Index, which has risen 2.5 per cent in 2023. SF was founded in 1993 by high-school graduate Wang Wei, who built the company into China’s biggest parcel-delivery firm. It started to trade on the Shenzhen bourse in 2017 after a back-door listing. The company’s market capitalisation is US$33.2 billion, more than three times that of JD Logistics, the logistics unit of e-commerce behemoth JD.com, according to Bloomberg data. JD Logistics is the third-largest courier by market capitalisation, while ZTO Express is the second largest.