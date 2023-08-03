Baidu has claimed its Ernie 3.5, the company’s latest large language model, had surpassed ChatGPT 3.5 in comprehensive ability tests and outperformed ChatGPT 4 in several Chinese-language capabilities. Photo: Simon Song
Baidu’s Ernie Bot to be used in Great Wall Motor’s vehicles to enhance conversation between driver and car

  • The company said it has partnered with Baidu, a search and AI giant, to develop vehicles fitted with the chatbot tool known as Ernie Bot
  • Aside from conversation, Ernie Bot provides services such as journey planning, in-car entertainment and generating images based on text inputs

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren

Updated: 5:00am, 3 Aug, 2023

