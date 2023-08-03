Baidu has claimed its Ernie 3.5, the company’s latest large language model, had surpassed ChatGPT 3.5 in comprehensive ability tests and outperformed ChatGPT 4 in several Chinese-language capabilities. Photo: Simon Song
Baidu’s Ernie Bot to be used in Great Wall Motor’s vehicles to enhance conversation between driver and car
- The company said it has partnered with Baidu, a search and AI giant, to develop vehicles fitted with the chatbot tool known as Ernie Bot
- Aside from conversation, Ernie Bot provides services such as journey planning, in-car entertainment and generating images based on text inputs
Baidu has claimed its Ernie 3.5, the company’s latest large language model, had surpassed ChatGPT 3.5 in comprehensive ability tests and outperformed ChatGPT 4 in several Chinese-language capabilities. Photo: Simon Song