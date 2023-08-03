A map depicting China Evergrande’s projects are displayed at a mall in Beijing. The company’s property services arm resumed trading in Hong Kong after 16 months. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong stock market
Evergrande Property Services loses half of its value as stock resumes trading after 16-month halt

  • The stock lost HK$12.2 billion (US$1.5 billion) in market value as investors dumped more than 270 million shares, or 7 per cent of its outstanding shares
  • The resumption in trading of Evergrande Property Services comes after sister firm China Evergrande NEV ended a 16-month suspension last week

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:42am, 3 Aug, 2023

