A map depicting China Evergrande’s projects are displayed at a mall in Beijing. The company’s property services arm resumed trading in Hong Kong after 16 months. Photo: AP Photo
Evergrande Property Services loses half of its value as stock resumes trading after 16-month halt
- The stock lost HK$12.2 billion (US$1.5 billion) in market value as investors dumped more than 270 million shares, or 7 per cent of its outstanding shares
- The resumption in trading of Evergrande Property Services comes after sister firm China Evergrande NEV ended a 16-month suspension last week
