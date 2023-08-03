An electronic board shows stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, on March 17, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Morgan Stanley to China stock investors: cash out now in case lacklustre stimulus measures trigger ‘retreat’
- The investment bank cuts its recommendation on the MSCI China Index to equal weight from overweight for the first time since December
- ‘Lack of quick follow-through of actionable easing measures could lead to a retreat from the early recovery in sentiment,’ analysts say
