An electronic board shows stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, on March 17, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Morgan Stanley to China stock investors: cash out now in case lacklustre stimulus measures trigger ‘retreat’

  • The investment bank cuts its recommendation on the MSCI China Index to equal weight from overweight for the first time since December
  • ‘Lack of quick follow-through of actionable easing measures could lead to a retreat from the early recovery in sentiment,’ analysts say

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:57pm, 3 Aug, 2023

