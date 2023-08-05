Chinese car component makers are rushing to build production plants in Mexico so they can supply parts to Tesla’s new factory in the Central American nation. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s Chinese suppliers rush to set up EV component plants in Mexico to support new ‘Gigafactory 6’
- Three executives with Chinese car part firms told the Post that they were invited by Tesla to build factories in Mexico
- ‘It is a win-win scenario,’ said Peter Chen, an engineer with car-parts maker ZF TRW in Shanghai
