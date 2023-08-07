Zhou Lihan, co-founder and chief executive of Singaporean cancer diagnostics start-up MiRXES, said China accounted for 50 per cent of global stomach cancer patients. Photo: Handout
Singaporean firm Mirxes enters Hong Kong to tap into growing multi-cancer early-stage screening market in Greater Bay Area
- Mirxes, a spin-off of Singapore ’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research, expects China’s multi-cancer early-stage screening market to expand
- The start-up’s move to Hong Kong followed its application in July for an IPO in the city’s stock exchange
