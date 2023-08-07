A view of production site at MoldTecs’ plant in Taicang, East China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: Handout
German private equity investor Mutares rides China’s EV sector ramp-up as domestic players take charge
- Mutares sees mainland China’s car assemblers and auto-parts makers playing a dominant role in the electrification of global auto sector
- The PE investor plans to open an office in Shanghai, its first on mainland China, in the first quarter of 2024
