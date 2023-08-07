Beijing WeLion is supplying its semi-solid state battery to the Nio ES6 SUV. Photo: AFP
Beijing WeLion, Chinese maker of 1,000km EV battery, plans IPO by 2025
- Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology’s semi-solid state battery is being used in Nio’s ES6 SUV unveiled in May
- WeLion is building four more battery production facilities in China to boost its annual capacity to 30GWh by 2025 from 6GWh currently, founder Li Hong said
