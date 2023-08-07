Chinese developer Yuzhou Group Holdings. Photo: Yuzhou Group
Chinese developer Yuzhou Group Holdings. Photo: Yuzhou Group
China property
Chinese property developer Yuzhou unveils offshore debt restructuring plan, says has not defaulted on onshore debt

  • The Shenzhen-based company has offered three options to its creditors and believes a successful restructuring would allow it to continue as a going concern and thrive
  • The company said it had interest-bearing liabilities of about US$6.8 billion in the offshore market and 12.31 billion yuan in the onshore market as of 2022 year-end

Yulu Ao
Updated: 2:01pm, 7 Aug, 2023

