Chinese developer Yuzhou Group Holdings. Photo: Yuzhou Group
Chinese property developer Yuzhou unveils offshore debt restructuring plan, says has not defaulted on onshore debt
- The Shenzhen-based company has offered three options to its creditors and believes a successful restructuring would allow it to continue as a going concern and thrive
- The company said it had interest-bearing liabilities of about US$6.8 billion in the offshore market and 12.31 billion yuan in the onshore market as of 2022 year-end
