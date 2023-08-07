The Denza N8 is made by Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive, which is 90 per cent owned by BYD. Photo: Weibo
Chinese EV maker BYD challenges rival Li Auto with launch of second premium SUV in a month via Mercedes-Benz venture
- The plug-in-hybrid N8 SUV challenges Li Auto’s bestselling L8 model in a red-hot market
- Along with the N7, launched just over a month ago, the new offering is part of the carmaker’s concerted effort to move up the value chain
The Denza N8 is made by Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive, which is 90 per cent owned by BYD. Photo: Weibo