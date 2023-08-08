The Hang Seng Index is displayed on a screen in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jiaxing Li
The Hang Seng Index is displayed on a screen in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jiaxing Li
Hong Kong stocks fall to 2-week low as slumping Chinese exports point to further slowdown in growth

  • Chinese exports slumped 14.5 per cent in July, the biggest decline in three years. Imports fell 12.4 per cent versus estimates of a 5.6 per cent drop
  • July consumer and producer prices due tomorrow are also likely to show a deflationary trend

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:41pm, 8 Aug, 2023

