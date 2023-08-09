Li Auto cars take shape at a factory in Changzhou, in east China’s Jiangsu Province, on February 15, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Li Auto, Tesla’s top EV rival in China, eyes sales increase of up to 19 per cent as it reports record profit and revenue
- Beijing-based carmaker says third-quarter deliveries should reach 100,000 to 103,000 units
- Second-quarter profit jumps 147.4 per cent while revenue grows 52.5 per cent to 28.65 billion yuan (US$3.97 billion)
Li Auto cars take shape at a factory in Changzhou, in east China’s Jiangsu Province, on February 15, 2023. Photo: Xinhua