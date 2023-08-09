An electronic billboard displays the Hang Seng Index data outside the Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong stocks trade at 2-week low as China’s deepening deflation dents sentiment, dims growth prospect
- Chinese consumer prices fell 0.3 per cent year on year in July, the first decline in two years, while producer prices fell for the 10th month in a row, contracting 4.4 per cent
- Country Garden Holdings and its property services affiliate extend losses after the developer was reported to have missed coupon payments
