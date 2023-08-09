As odds of strong China stimulus fade, semiconductor and advanced manufacturing stocks to benefit from policy pivot: Saxo Markets
- China has not followed through with the highly anticipated policy measures after the Politburo meeting last month
- As chances of a strong stimulus decrease, investors should focus on industries seen benefiting from the policy shift to achieve high-quality growth, Saxo strategist says
Investors betting on massive stimulus from Chinese policymakers should instead focus on semiconductor and advanced manufacturing companies that match the nation’s goal to achieve high-quality growth and close the tech gap with global leaders, according to Saxo Markets.
China’s emphasis on technology, innovation and stability over short-term growth means that the odds of a potent stimulus package, like the 4 trillion yuan (US$555 billion) bailout during the 2008 global financial crisis, are decreasing, said Redmond Wong, a Hong Kong-based strategist at Saxo Markets, in a research note on Tuesday.
Such a backdrop offers investors opportunities arising from tech self-sufficiency, agricultural modernisation and economic development that focus on domestic demand and supply-side reforms, he said.
“Instead of waiting for an elusive massive stimulus package and bailing out of the property sector reminiscent of the mythical Godot, investors could probably put their capital to work in industries positioned to benefit from the high-quality development policy and the quest for technological innovation,” said Wong.
The call may shed some light on how investors should ride out the skittish sentiment in onshore markets that has been swayed by hopes of measures to support growth and fears that policy loosening will fall short of expectations.
The Hang Seng Index has fallen more than 4 per cent this month, giving up most of the 6.2 per cent gain in July, as investors fret over the lack of follow-through measures after a Politburo meeting chaired by Party chief Xi Jinping in late July signalled policy easing of the property market.
Piecemeal measures unveiled so far, from a cut in benchmark lending rates to pledges to support the private sector by widening funding access, have failed to prevent economic growth from worsening. Exports slumped by the most in three years in July, and both consumer and producer prices plunged into deflationary territory.
At the centre of China’s narrative of high-quality growth is its pursuit of technological breakthroughs and self-reliance, Wong said.
A government think-tank listed 35 areas that face distress if access to critical technology is cut-off by the US and Western nations, including photolithography machines for microchip manufacturing, high-strength stainless steel and underwater connectors for submarines.
The absence of these technologies will set back China’s strategically important industries from high-speed trains and submarine observation networks to lithium batteries, Wong said.
China’s policy shift of putting technological breakthroughs ahead of short-term economic growth is signified by the addition of five-scientists-turned officials to the 24-member top decision-making Politburo at the 20th Party congress last year, according to Wong.
The best way for overseas investors to ride the wave is to look into a variety of onshore exchange-traded funds targeting green-energy transformation, biotechnology, semiconductors and new infrastructure via the exchange links with Hong Kong, he said.
“Amid this transformation, investors keen to participate in China’s technological renaissance are presented with intriguing avenues,” said Wong.
“These investment vehicles offer an opportunity to tap into China’s vibrant technological ecosystem beyond the predominantly consumer-facing technology companies listed in Hong Kong and overseas.”