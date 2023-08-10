Electric cars sit on display at a BYD exhibition hall in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, in east China’s Zhejiang Province, on July 18, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese carmakers will ‘upend’ the global auto industry, says BYD founder Wang Chuanfu as company makes 5 millionth EV
- ‘China has yet to create a single international marquee of its own that is universally recognised and respected,’ says Wang Chuanfu
- Only big sales growth outside mainland China will prove BYD is in the same league as global household names, analyst says
