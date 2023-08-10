“The strained ties between China and the US have now become a long-standing overhang on the market,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. “As long as the issue remains unsolved, the risk appetite will definitely be subdued on the broader market.”

Power-tool maker Techtronic Industries tumbled the most since 2008 after reporting a slump in first-half earnings. Chinese property developers Country Garden Holdings and Longfor Group Holdings extended declines in a bout of sell-offs on fears about their financial health and debt-servicing capability. Alibaba Group Holding retreated before its earnings release later on Thursday. Trip.com Group advanced 2 per cent after China resumed group travels to the US and Japan.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1 per cent to 19,062.45 at the noon break, putting it on track for the lowest close since July 24. The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 1.5 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent.

The resurgence of the geopolitical risk adds to investors’ worries over the waning growth momentum in China. Exports fell by the most in three years in July and both consumer and producer prices slid into deflationary territory.

Saxo Markets warned of a smaller chance of a massive stimulus package as Beijing shifts its policy focus on pursuing tech breakthroughs and innovation instead of short-term growth, advising investors to position themselves for stocks linked to China’s tech self-sufficiency drive.

Techtronic Industries tumbled 18 per cent to HK$77.80 after posting an 18 per cent year-on-year drop in first-half earnings, prompting JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup to lower the price target for the stock.

Country Garden sank 6.3 per cent to HK$1.04 and Longfor lost 3.9 per cent to HK$17.40.

Alibaba fell 1.7 per cent to HK$92.50. Its profit for the June quarter probably rose by 20 per cent from a year earlier to 27.3 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion) based on global accounting standards, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

China Mobile rose 0.9 per cent to HK$65.05 while Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning slid 2.1 per cent to HK$42.10. The companies are due to release earnings results on Thursday.

Two companies started trading on the mainland’s bourses. Foshan Blue Rocket Electronics, which is involved in semiconductor packaging, jumped 298 per cent to 71.89 yuan in Shenzhen, while motorcycle maker Zhejiang Kayo Motor gained 54 per cent to 25.40 yuan in Beijing.

Other major Asian markets were mixed as investors await the US inflation report that may show an uptick in consumer prices in July. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.4 per cent.