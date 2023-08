Hong Kong stocks fell close to the lowest level in three weeks after Washington’s new measures on restricting investments in China rekindled concerns about geopolitical risks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1 per cent to 19,062.45 at the noon break, putting it on track for the lowest close since July 24. The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 1.5 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent.

Power-tool maker Techtronic Industries tumbled the most since 2008 after reporting a slump in first-half earnings. Chinese property developers Country Garden Holdings and Longfor Group Holdings extended declines in a bout of sell-offs on fears about their financial health and debt-servicing capability. Alibaba Group Holding retreated before its earnings release later on Thursday. Trip.com Group advanced 2 per cent after China resumed group travels to the US and Japan.

The Biden administration unveiled plans on Wednesday to impose restrictions on US investments in China in semiconductors and micro electronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems. President Joe Biden named China as he declared a national emergency to deal with threats from countries with technology advancement.

“The strained ties between China and the US have now become a long-standing overhang on the market,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. “As long as the issue remains unsolved, the risk appetite will definitely be subdued on the broader market.”