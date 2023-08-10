The sell-off in drug stocks intensified this week after a slew of headlines on busting industry corruption in China caught the attention of traders. Photo: Shutterstock
The sell-off in drug stocks intensified this week after a slew of headlines on busting industry corruption in China caught the attention of traders. Photo: Shutterstock
China stock market
Business /  China Business

China’s anti-corruption drive erases US$9 billion of market value in healthcare stocks deemed as haven assets

  • The CSI 300 healthcare index has fallen almost 5 per cent over the past fortnight, while the CSI 300 gauge has hardly changed
  • The government’s anti-corruption drive has seen the number of hospital chiefs under investigation across the country more than double to 150 this year

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:15pm, 10 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The sell-off in drug stocks intensified this week after a slew of headlines on busting industry corruption in China caught the attention of traders. Photo: Shutterstock
The sell-off in drug stocks intensified this week after a slew of headlines on busting industry corruption in China caught the attention of traders. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE