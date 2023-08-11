Am undated photograph of Hozon New Energy Automobile’s shipment of electric cars to overseas markets. Photo: Weibo
Hozon steps up plans to develop right-hand drive Neta electric cars in Indonesia as it pushes ahead with its Hong Kong stock sale
- The carmaker signed a preliminary pact with PT Handal Indonesia Motor on July 26 to establish a factory in the archipelago
- The venture is poised to commence the assembly of Neta-branded electric cars in the second quarter of 2024, Hozon said
Am undated photograph of Hozon New Energy Automobile’s shipment of electric cars to overseas markets. Photo: Weibo