Shoes sit on a display at a Li Ning flagship store in Shanghai on February 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese sportswear retailer Li Ning ‘under pressure’ after profit decline amid slower-than-expected economic recovery
- Net profit in first half of 2023 fell 3 per cent year on year to US$293 million despite a 13 per cent revenue increase
- Company will focus on offline stores’ performance, and continue closing low-efficiency stores if necessary, it says
