All eyes will be on Country Garden’s offshore debt maturing in the coming months, analysts say. Photo: EPA-EFE
Country Garden facing ‘biggest challenges since our establishment’, chairwoman says, as debt woes, possible restructuring spur default fears
- ‘Overall operational pressure on the company has only increased’ despite developer’s efforts to rescue itself, chairwoman Yang Huiyan says
- Country Garden is likely to kick off a restructuring process soon and has hired CICC as a financial adviser: Chinese media outlets
All eyes will be on Country Garden’s offshore debt maturing in the coming months, analysts say. Photo: EPA-EFE