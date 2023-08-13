Vehicles at a yard near Tianjin port on June 30, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s July automobile exports jump 63 per cent, helping extend the lead over Japan as the world’s biggest vehicle-exporting economy
- China’s July overseas shipments jumped 63 per cent to 310,000 vehicles from a year ago, raising the total to 2.65 million units in the first seven months of the year
- Local brands made up 248,000 units, or 80 per cent, of July’s exports, according to data compiled by the China Passenger Car Association
