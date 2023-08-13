Two clients of Chinese trust company Zhongrong International Trust said the firm delayed payment of maturing wealth products amid reports of liquidity concerns at a major shareholder, the latest sign of turmoil in China’s financial sector.

Nacity Property Service and KBC first announced news of the delayed payments in statements Friday evening. KBC, a carbon products manufacturer, said in a statement with the Shanghai Stock Exchange that the delayed payments were tied to 60 million yuan (US$8.3 million) invested with Zhongrong and wouldn’t affect company operations.

Chinese asset-management firm Zhongzhi Enterprise Group – a financial giant in China whose business cuts across trusts companies, private equity and wealth management – has an ownership stake in Zhongrong. Late last week, there was speculation that the delayed payments were related to a liquidity crisis at Zhongzhi, which has about 1 trillion yuan in assets under management, according to Caixin.

Representatives for Zhongrong could not be reached for comment Sunday outside business hours.