A person sits near a construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden in Beijing on August 11, 2023. Photo: Reuters
China property crisis deepens: Country Garden shares slide on bond suspension while Sino-Ocean misses interest payments
- Sino-Ocean said it suspended trading of 6 per cent guaranteed notes due 2024 due to non-payment of US$20.94 million in interest
- Country Garden’s shares slipped to a historical low after the company suspended trading of at least 10 onshore bonds
