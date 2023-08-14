Tesla has cut the price of the Model Y SUV in China by 4 per cent. Photo: AFP
Tesla cuts Model Y prices for the first time in 7 months as Chinese rivals Li Auto, Xpeng and Nio post rapid sales growth

  • Tesla has cut prices of the Long Range and Performance versions of the Model Y SUV by 4 per cent each
  • The move follows cuts by EV makers, including Zeekr and Leapmotor, who have slashed prices of some models by as much as 10 per cent

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:01pm, 14 Aug, 2023

