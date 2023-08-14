Tesla has cut the price of the Model Y SUV in China by 4 per cent. Photo: AFP
Tesla cuts Model Y prices for the first time in 7 months as Chinese rivals Li Auto, Xpeng and Nio post rapid sales growth
- Tesla has cut prices of the Long Range and Performance versions of the Model Y SUV by 4 per cent each
- The move follows cuts by EV makers, including Zeekr and Leapmotor, who have slashed prices of some models by as much as 10 per cent
