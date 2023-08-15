A US$500 million capital injection by a Chinese-backed firm in the Middle East and a US$2.67 billion debt-to-equity swap have rekindled hopes for a business revival of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Group following lacklustre sales of its first production model. The carmaking unit of China Evergrande Group , the world’s most indebted developer, saw its Hong Kong-listed shares jump 1.8 per cent to HK$1.73 on Tuesday. But its road to success will continue to be arduous because of fierce competition, the need for massive financing to develop successful electric vehicle (EV) models and a lack of familiarity with the Middle East market, analysts said. “The Middle East EV market is not easy for a Chinese EV maker to pry open since [Evergrande NEV] has little experience in designing and assembling an ideal model to cater to local customers,” said David Zhang, a visiting professor at Huanghe Science and Technology College. “The chances of winning big orders for a Chinese EV in the region appear to be slim.” Two executives with Chinese automotive supply-chain vendors said the new investor itself lacks experience and capabilities for designing successful EVs. Evergrande NEV, also known as Evergrande Auto, issued shares equivalent to 27.5 per cent of its enlarged capital, to Dubai-based NWTN, a mobility technology company formerly known as Iconiq Motors , to raise US$500 million of fresh funds, the companies said in a statement on Monday evening. In addition, a debt-to-equity transaction announced on Monday between the EV maker and its parent company, founder Hui Ka-yan and some other affiliated units will ease its debt burden by HK$20.89 billion (US$2.67 billion). Evergrande Auto had total liabilities of 180 billion yuan (US$24.7 billion) at the end of 2022. China’s BYD opts out of deal to use Baidu’s autonomous driving tech: sources NWTN also agreed to provide the carmaker with interest-free funding of 600 million yuan. “A partnership with Evergrande Auto will enable synergies between the two companies while facilitating Evergrande Auto’s research and development and mass production of new car models for eventual export overseas,” the statement said. “By helping to address Evergrande Auto’s near-term capital needs and partner in expanding its market overseas, NWTN believes it can be instrumental in addressing the EV needs of the Middle East.” The financing deal comes after embattled Evergrande Auto delivered fewer than 1,000 units of its first model, the Hengchi 5, since production began in October. The company, which posted a combined net loss of 84 billion yuan in 2021 and 2022, according to the earnings results it published in late July, said it was looking to secure 29 billion yuan of financing to launch new production models. Tesla cuts Model Y prices in China as rivals’ EV sales gather pace NWTN, which has an assembly plant in Abu Dhabi, was the first EV company based in the United Arab Emirates to list shares on Nasdaq. The company was founded by Alan Wu Nan, who was born in Tianjin and moved to Toronto for his higher education. He later moved to Los Angeles to develop the family-owned recycling business. In 2013, Wu created W Motors in Dubai with the aim of building a supercar, before setting up Iconiq three years later, with plans to produce a few thousand units of a seven-seat minivan called the Iconiq Seven at its Tianjin plant in 2019. But the company never assembled a single car. Chinese carmakers to ‘upend’ the global automotive industry, says BYD founder After renaming as NWTN, the company in November 2022 completed a SPAC (special-purpose acquisition company) deal – which valued it at US$2.5 billion – to gain a Nasdaq listing via a merger with East Stone Acquisition. SPACs are shell companies that raise funds in an initial public offering with the aim of buying a private company. For the firm being acquired, the merger offers an alternative way to go public versus a traditional listing.