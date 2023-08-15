A Country Garden Shanghai headquarters building, in Shanghai, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pessimism grips China after a host of factors trigger a sell-off, with investors unlikely to return soon as support measures disappoint

  • Global investors’ stock sales in August could mark the biggest monthly exit since last October, before China removed all the pandemic restrictions
  • The combined value of shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges have dropped to a near seven-month low in August and the yuan is at a nine-month low

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:05pm, 15 Aug, 2023

