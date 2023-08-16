An Electric Multiple Unit high-speed train for a rail link project, which is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, arrives at Tanjung Priok port during load in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Chinese outbound investment rose in the first half of the year, but overseas M&A volume shrank, EY says
- China’s outbound direct investment, rose 9.6 per cent from a year ago driven by the strong interest in non-financial sectors
- EY report shows value of total overseas M&A deals dropped to a decade-low
