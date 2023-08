Chinese search and artificial intelligence (AI) giant Baidu has taken a substantial step towards tapping the country’s fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) sector, after it received a permit from regulators to assemble its first production model.

Jiyue 01, a smart sport-utility vehicle (SUV) developed by the Beijing-based technology firm, has been included in a new catalogue of EV models compiled by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The SUV will be built by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group , Baidu’s EV partner, according to the catalogue.

Any new model that makes the ministry’s list can technically start production. Two industry sources with knowledge of the approval process told the Post that Baidu made huge efforts to convince the regulators that as a technology company it is capable of building high-quality smart EVs to support growth in the industry.

“Baidu has accumulated abundant technologies and experiences in autonomous driving and digital cockpit systems, but it has not established itself as a strong carmaker,” said Cao Hua, a partner at Shanghai-based private-equity firm Unity Asset Management. “It is not unusual for the regulators to take a cautious stance in the matter.”

A Geely dealership in Shanghai. Jiyue 01 will be built by the Zhejiang-based carmaker. Photo: Reuters