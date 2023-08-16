“Baidu has accumulated abundant technologies and experiences in autonomous driving and digital cockpit systems, but it has not established itself as a strong carmaker,” said Cao Hua, a partner at Shanghai-based private-equity firm Unity Asset Management. “It is not unusual for the regulators to take a cautious stance in the matter.”

Any new model that makes the ministry’s list can technically start production. Two industry sources with knowledge of the approval process told the Post that Baidu made huge efforts to convince the regulators that as a technology company it is capable of building high-quality smart EVs to support growth in the industry.

The EV will have a high level of autonomous driving capabilities, on par with Level 4 (L4). Global standards body SAE International defines L4 as autonomous driving that does not require human intervention in most circumstances, but the driver still has the option to take control of the car. L5, or full driving automation, means a vehicle does not need human intervention under any circumstances.

Baidu is the first Chinese company to announce its intention to build cars with L4 capabilities. Moreover, it launched Apollo , the world’s largest open-source autonomous driving platform, in 2017, becoming a pioneer in driverless car technology.

Advertisement

Baidu and Geely, which is based in China’s eastern Zhejiang province and owns Volvo Cars, set up a joint venture, Jidu Auto, in January 2021 to focus on developing intelligent EVs. Jidu is 55 per cent owned by Baidu and 45 per cent by Geely.

Geely said in a statement on Tuesday that Jiyue 01 will redefine the concept of smart mobility and offer a comfortable self-driving experience. Geely added that a charging network to cater to Jiyue users will also be built.

The Robo-01, Baidu’s limited-edition first model, is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing in June last year. Photo: Reuters

In December last year, Baidu offered a limited edition of its first model – known as Robo-01 at that time – for 399,800 yuan (US$54,884) to customers, and said several thousand orders had been received. The company has yet to announce prices for Jiyue 01.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi also plans to explore mainland China’s EV market, with its first production model expected in the first half of 2024. EV sales on the mainland will rise by 55 per cent this year to 8.8 million units, according to a forecast UBS analyst Paul Gong made in April.