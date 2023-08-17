Workers produce photovoltaic modules at a company in southwest Guizhou province. China is seen dominating the green energy supply chain for the foreseeable future, according to analysts. Photo: Xinhua
Business of climate change
Can US and EU unseat China as the dominant supplier of green energy tech globally? Highly unlikely, experts say

  • Policies by the US and EU could catalyse their green tech industries, but they are unlikely to change the current global supply chain dynamics, EIU says
  • Reshoring of businesses will inevitably increase the costs of solar panels and other mass-produced green commodities

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:30am, 17 Aug, 2023

