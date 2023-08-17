Workers produce photovoltaic modules at a company in southwest Guizhou province. China is seen dominating the green energy supply chain for the foreseeable future, according to analysts. Photo: Xinhua
Can US and EU unseat China as the dominant supplier of green energy tech globally? Highly unlikely, experts say
- Policies by the US and EU could catalyse their green tech industries, but they are unlikely to change the current global supply chain dynamics, EIU says
- Reshoring of businesses will inevitably increase the costs of solar panels and other mass-produced green commodities
