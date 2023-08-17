EV batteries are displayed at the CATL headquarters in Ningde. The firm is a runaway leader in the EV battery industry worldwide. Photo: Bloomberg
CATL to produce world’s fastest EV battery that offers 400km driving range with just 10 minutes of charging, to keep prices affordable for ‘ordinary consumers’
- Hope more ‘ordinary consumers’ can ‘enjoy the dividends arising from technological innovations’, CATL’s chief scientist says
- New batteries to have 4C charging capabilities, which means they can be fully charged in just 15 minutes
