A residential project developed by Country Garden in Baoding, in China’s Hebei province. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
Country Garden’s liquidity crisis could rock peers by damaging collateral values, deterring homebuyers, T. Rowe Price and Jefferies say

  • Country Garden’s missed coupon payments could impact other private property developers, triggering a contagion effect, T. Rowe Price analyst says
  • The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index of key Chinese developers trading in Hong Kong has dropped 4.1 per cent this week, extending last week’s 10 per cent decline

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 17 Aug, 2023

