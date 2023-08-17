A Leopard 5 SUV developed by BYD, the first production model under the carmaker’s Fang Cheng Bao brand. Photo: Handout
China’s BYD to challenge Land Rover, Porsche with new EV brand Fang Cheng Bao offering SUVs, sports cars from US$54,800
- First production model, the Leopard 5 SUV, will debut at the Chengdu Motor Show, which starts on August 25
- The SUV is likely to be priced between 400,000 yuan (US$54,809) and 600,000 yuan, according to analysts
