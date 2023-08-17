A Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop on display at the Microsoft booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, on January 6, 2023. Photo: AFP
Lenovo profit misses as global PC downturn deepens, but Chinese-owned firm retains top spot in market over HP
- Beijing-based company says net income fell 66 per cent to US$176.5 million, missing the average analyst estimate of US$235 million
- Lenovo fended off HP to retain the top spot in the global PC market even though shipments shrank by 18.4 per cent, according to IDC
A Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop on display at the Microsoft booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, on January 6, 2023. Photo: AFP