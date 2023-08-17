China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, has ramped up its solar and wind manufacturing capabilities to support its 2060 net-zero emission goal. Photo: Reuters
China to scale up wind and solar recycling to tackle environmental impact of decommissioned hardware
- China will introduce technical standards and policies for the wind and solar industries to recycle their decommissioned equipment by 2030
- China is set to retire about 250GW of solar panels and 280GW of wind turbines by 2040, according to Greenpeace
