The Zhongrong International Trust offices in Beijing. China’s banking regulator has set up a taskforce to examine risks at Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, after its unit Zhongrong missed payments on multiple high-yield investment products. Photo: Bloomberg
Zhongzhi, China’s troubled US$137 billion shadow bank, plans debt restructuring, hires KPMG
- Zhongzhi Enterprise Group hired KPMG in late July to review its balance sheet amid a worsening liquidity crunch, sources said
- China’s banking regulator has set up a task force to examine risks at Zhongzhi as authorities are worried about potential contagion
The Zhongrong International Trust offices in Beijing. China’s banking regulator has set up a taskforce to examine risks at Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, after its unit Zhongrong missed payments on multiple high-yield investment products. Photo: Bloomberg