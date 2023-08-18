Tourists seen walking Central, Hong Kong’s financial district, on August 11, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks set for worst weekly sell-off since June as debt defaults, yuan slide trouble investors
- The Hang Seng Index has weakened 5 per cent since last Friday, the worst weekly sell-off since late June
- Weak trade data, sliding home prices and yuan depreciation are stoking concerns about debt defaults in China’s property market and shadow banking industry
