Tourists seen walking Central, Hong Kong’s financial district, on August 11, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks set for worst weekly sell-off since June as debt defaults, yuan slide trouble investors

  • The Hang Seng Index has weakened 5 per cent since last Friday, the worst weekly sell-off since late June
  • Weak trade data, sliding home prices and yuan depreciation are stoking concerns about debt defaults in China’s property market and shadow banking industry

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:56pm, 18 Aug, 2023

