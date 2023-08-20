International hotel chain Hilton is betting big on China’s middle class. Photo: Bloomberg
Hilton bets on China’s middle class as it eyes about 730 hotels in next 10 years

  • The operator of Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotels said its performance received a boost from Chinese travellers this year
  • Hilton said its properties in Asia-Pacific stood out in the second quarter, with revenue-per-room surging 79 per cent year on year

Yulu Ao
Updated: 10:00am, 20 Aug, 2023

