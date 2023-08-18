Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside Exchange Square. Hong Kong’s stock market is Asia’s third largest after China and Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sinopharm to join Hang Seng Index in quarterly review, while Country Garden is to be dropped
- The number of Hang Seng Index constituents will be unchanged at 80, with the changes effective from September 4
- Trip.com Group and Zijin Mining Group were among four companies added to the benchmark in the last review
