The CSRC offices in Beijing. The regulator will, among other measures, lower the threshold for the launch of index-based funds, encourage mutual-fund firms to further lower management fees, and guide big industry players to sell more stock-based funds, it says. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese regulator vows to boost ‘vitality, efficiency and appeal’ of stock market in response to Politburo meeting
- The pledge comes as the CSRC responds to a rare reference to boosting capital markets made after a Politburo meeting on July 24
- CSRC support for listings by Chinese US-listed companies in Hong Kong expected to instil some confidence in Hong Kong stocks
