The CSRC offices in Beijing. The regulator will, among other measures, lower the threshold for the launch of index-based funds, encourage mutual-fund firms to further lower management fees, and guide big industry players to sell more stock-based funds, it says. Photo: Getty Images
The CSRC offices in Beijing. The regulator will, among other measures, lower the threshold for the launch of index-based funds, encourage mutual-fund firms to further lower management fees, and guide big industry players to sell more stock-based funds, it says. Photo: Getty Images
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Chinese regulator vows to boost ‘vitality, efficiency and appeal’ of stock market in response to Politburo meeting

  • The pledge comes as the CSRC responds to a rare reference to boosting capital markets made after a Politburo meeting on July 24
  • CSRC support for listings by Chinese US-listed companies in Hong Kong expected to instil some confidence in Hong Kong stocks

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:15pm, 18 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The CSRC offices in Beijing. The regulator will, among other measures, lower the threshold for the launch of index-based funds, encourage mutual-fund firms to further lower management fees, and guide big industry players to sell more stock-based funds, it says. Photo: Getty Images
The CSRC offices in Beijing. The regulator will, among other measures, lower the threshold for the launch of index-based funds, encourage mutual-fund firms to further lower management fees, and guide big industry players to sell more stock-based funds, it says. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE