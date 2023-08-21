Hong Kong stocks slumped to the lowest level in nine months on Monday morning. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks slumped to the lowest level in nine months on Monday morning. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks slump to fresh 9-month low as regulators’ measures to prop up growth fail to inspire investors

  • The latest measures unveiled by financial regulators to shore up the economy and the equity markets fell short of expectations
  • The Hang Seng gauge tumbled almost 6 per cent last week for the worst sell-off in five months

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:03am, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks slumped to the lowest level in nine months on Monday morning. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks slumped to the lowest level in nine months on Monday morning. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE