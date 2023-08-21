Hong Kong stocks slumped to the lowest level in nine months on Monday morning. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks slump to fresh 9-month low as regulators’ measures to prop up growth fail to inspire investors
- The latest measures unveiled by financial regulators to shore up the economy and the equity markets fell short of expectations
- The Hang Seng gauge tumbled almost 6 per cent last week for the worst sell-off in five months
Hong Kong stocks slumped to the lowest level in nine months on Monday morning. Photo: Reuters