A file photo of a Country Garden construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province from September 2019. Photo: Reuters
Country Garden crisis: why a default isn’t the worst possible news for embattled Chinese property developer
- The problem is that companies can borrow a lot of money and not deliver a sustainable solution while trying to avoid a default, executive at restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal says
- Country Garden and its subsidiaries face more than US$2.5 billion in coupon payments and maturities before the end of this year, according to JPMorgan
