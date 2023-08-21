A photo taken with a drone shows rays of sunlight breaking through clouds above Shanghai on August 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
A photo taken with a drone shows rays of sunlight breaking through clouds above Shanghai on August 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
China property
Business /  China Business

China property-market pessimists missing underlying demand, says veteran economist with track record of correct calls

  • Strong sales by property developers with state backing and rising rents show ‘continuing housing demand’, says Hong Hao of Grow Investment Group
  • The Shanghai Composite Index will stay above an October 31 low, Hong says, citing the price of key leading indicator iron ore

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo taken with a drone shows rays of sunlight breaking through clouds above Shanghai on August 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
A photo taken with a drone shows rays of sunlight breaking through clouds above Shanghai on August 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE