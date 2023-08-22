Investors monitor stock prices at a securities company in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Alibaba, NetEase lead Hong Kong stock rebound as market slump to 9-month low deemed excessive
- Hang Seng’s 14-day relative strength index falls below 30, a level that signals the market is oversold; 31 of the index’s 80 members also showed similar readings
- Baidu and Anta Sports Products drop before publishing their half-year results later today
