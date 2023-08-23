A Chinese national flag in seen in front of screens showing the Hang Seng Index and stock prices outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Baidu, Anta fuel Hong Kong market recovery on earnings tonic while investors retain hopes of China stimulus boost

  • Baidu rallies after revenues rose boosted by advertising spending; Sunny Optical slides after a plunge in first-half earnings
  • Sentiment remains fragile as investors holds on to slim hopes of forceful stimulus from Beijing to boost the local economy and markets

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:32pm, 23 Aug, 2023

