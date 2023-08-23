Geely Automobile Holdings , China’s largest privately owned carmaker, is betting on a strategy of price reductions as it plays catch-up with electric-vehicle (EV) market leaders such as Tesla.

The Zhejiang province-based carmaker expects to deliver 140,000 units of its premium EV brand Zeekr this year, almost doubling last year’s total of 71,941 vehicles, it said after announcing its first-half earnings on Tuesday. Geely’s net profit in the first half of 2023 rose 1.2 per cent year on year to 1.57 billion yuan (US$215.9 million). Revenue grew 25.8 per cent to 73.2 billion yuan.

The sales target came after Hong Kong-listed Geely started offering a 10 per cent discount on the Zeekr 001 sedan earlier this month. The price cut will not affect the gross margin, An Conghui, Geely Auto’s CEO, said on Tuesday. Gross margin is the gap between the selling price and costs such as raw materials, labour and logistics.

“A higher delivery volume will result in economies of scale,” he said during a post-results briefing. “Excellent capabilities in cost management give us the confidence to improve Zeekr’s gross margin in the future.”

On August 11, Zeekr said the entry-level Zeekr 001 would be priced at 269,000 yuan, 31,000 yuan down from its previous price of 300,000 yuan. The sedan’s high-performance edition is 37,000 yuan cheaper and is now available for 349,000 yuan. The lower prices will be effective until the end of this year.

Zeekr has already logged a 124 per cent year-on-year increase in first-half sales. It sold 42,633 EVs in the first six months of 2023. In comparison, Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 294,100 Model 3s and Model Ys in the same period, an increase of 48.9 per cent year on year.

Currently, three models – the Zeekr 001, the Zeekr X sport-utility vehicle and the Zeekr 001 multipurpose vehicle – are available to Chinese consumers. An said another three models, a sedan and two SUVs, are in the pipeline and will hit the market by 2024.