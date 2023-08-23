China’s Geely reveals first-half profit, rising revenue at high-end EV brand Zeekr, banks on lower prices to almost double last year’s sales tally
- Carmaker expects to deliver 140,000 Zeekr EVs this year, almost doubling 2022’s total of 71,941 vehicles
- Geely’s net profit in the first half rose 1.2 per cent, while revenue increased by 25.8 per cent
The sales target came after Hong Kong-listed Geely started offering a 10 per cent discount on the Zeekr 001 sedan earlier this month. The price cut will not affect the gross margin, An Conghui, Geely Auto’s CEO, said on Tuesday. Gross margin is the gap between the selling price and costs such as raw materials, labour and logistics.
“A higher delivery volume will result in economies of scale,” he said during a post-results briefing. “Excellent capabilities in cost management give us the confidence to improve Zeekr’s gross margin in the future.”
Geely unveils Zeekr X SUV to take on Tesla’s Model Y in China’s car market
On August 11, Zeekr said the entry-level Zeekr 001 would be priced at 269,000 yuan, 31,000 yuan down from its previous price of 300,000 yuan. The sedan’s high-performance edition is 37,000 yuan cheaper and is now available for 349,000 yuan. The lower prices will be effective until the end of this year.
Currently, three models – the Zeekr 001, the Zeekr X sport-utility vehicle and the Zeekr 001 multipurpose vehicle – are available to Chinese consumers. An said another three models, a sedan and two SUVs, are in the pipeline and will hit the market by 2024.
Geely expects to sell 650,000 Zeekr-branded EVs in 2025, a more than fourfold increase from the targeted number of deliveries this year, An said. This is also expected to accelerate Zeekr’s expansion in overseas markets, he added.
“Zeekr’s delivery volume is expected to shoot up, buoyed by the coming sedan and an increase in the number of stores,” analysts Huang Xili and Yang Huibing of Soochow Securities said in a research note after Geely’s earnings were released. “Its product portfolio is being gradually optimised.”
China’s Geely adding Saudi Aramco to car-engine venture with Renault
Geely Automobile’s parent, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, owns Sweden’s Volvo Cars and a stake in German marque Mercedes-Benz. The group also owns an 8.2 per cent stake in Swedish truck maker Volvo, a 49.9 per cent stake in Malaysian carmaker Proton and a 51 per cent stake in sports carmaker Lotus.
Geely Auto’s shares dropped 0.7 per cent to HK$9.23 in morning trade on Wednesday, bringing their total decline this year to 17.5 per cent.